All eyes are on Chief Justice to announce first parliament sitting

All eyes are on the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Raymond Zondo to announce the date of the first sitting of the National Assembly following the 2024 May poll results.

This comes after the IEC officially handed over the lists of members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures to the Chief Justice who handed them over to the Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George.

The IEC’s handover of the lists of elected representatives paves the way for the swearing-in of members of provincial legislatures, members of the National Assembly and more importantly the election of a President who will preside over a government of unity in a changing political landscape.

The Chief Justice, however, has not yet committed to a date.

“Let me take this opportunity to also thank the IEC for being able to prepare this list so soon after the announcement of the results. I think that that is very important as I have said now that, that step has taken place then the announcement of the date for the first sitting of parliament will be the next step. That, as you know, will be announced by the Chief Justice and I think it is going to happen pretty soon. I am not going to say that it is going to be this afternoon. I am not going to say it is going to be tomorrow. But it is going to be pretty soon,” says Zondo.

Video: IEC Lists Handover – Electoral Commission presents lists of MPs and MPLs to Chief Justice Zondo

The said lists comprise of 174 women and 226 men translating to 56.5% of the elected representatives being men while 43.5% are women, a slight decline for the latter.

“They range from 20 to 79 in age. That breakdown is as follows: 12 candidates are in the age cohort 20 to 29, 67 are 30 to 39, 110 are between 40 and 49, 110 again are 50 to 59, 90 are 60 to 69 and 11 are 70 and above,” says Mosotho Moepya, IEC chairperson.

The lists were handed over to the Secretary of Parliament who highlighted to the nation, the significant milestone being marked in our democratic journey and the responsibility that will accompany this task.

“Your decisions have determined who will represent you in parliament and it is now our responsibility to ensure that the new parliament carries your aspirations and hopes for a better future,” says Xolile George, Secretary to Parliament.

Meanwhile, coalition talks continue to take place as political parties have 14-days since the declaration of the results to take their seats.

Video: IEC Lists Handover – Zondo receives MPs and MPLs list, no date for National Assembly first sitting