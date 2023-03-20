All entrances around the Union Buildings in Pretoria are closed-off to traffic this morning.

This as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members, led by party leader Julius Malema, are set to protest at the country’s administrative building, calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A large number of police and Tshwane Metro Police Department officers are deployed in the capital, including soldiers who are driving around Pretoria.

Pretoria is painted in blue this morning, with a large number of police and soldiers making huge visibility.

National Shutdown | Opposition parties weigh in on planned protests:



The national shutdown is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, an end to rolling blackouts and the high unemployment rate among the youth.

The police officials are being instructed to ensure that they leave no stone unturned, in case of any eruption of violence.

Meanwhile, there is a heavy police presence at the OR Tambo airport, Johannesburg as the national shutdown gets into full swing. Security checkpoints have been set up.

National Shutdown l EFF members march through the streets of Braamfontein