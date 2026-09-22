All charges against suspended Police Commissioner Masemola withdrawn

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says adherence to proper rules and regulations is vital to maintaining the integrity and credibility of prosecutorial processes.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago was speaking shortly after the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court formally withdrew all criminal charges against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Tuesday morning.

The NPA ordered the withdrawal of the charges after its head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, reviewed the case and concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution on the PFMA charges.

Kganyago says Mothibi had to intervene after irregularities and procedural lapses were detected in the case.

“There are checks and balances in the prosecution, where in this particular instance, the NDPP had to intervene because there are processes that were not done according to the policies of the NPA. But the prosecution policy is very clear that there must be prima facie evidence that will look at it at face value with Warren that you will have a successful prosecution. And that is what made him intervene, but also, he then put together this plan to look at it and ultimately came to this decision, which is his final decision,” says Kganyago.

Video: Charges against Masemola officially withdrawn