The Mpumalanga High Court, in Mbombela, has withdrawn all charges against former Mpumalanga MEC for Agriculture Mandla Msibi.

Msibi and five co-accused were facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident in August 2021.

They were accused of fatally shooting Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya, as well as injuring Sifiso Mpila outside a liquor outlet in Mbombela.

The charges led to Msibi being fired last year in October. Msibi always maintained that the charges were politically motivated.

Step aside

In April, Msibi was elected as the African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer however, he agreed to step aside, this as Msibi was facing murder and attempted murder charges.

This came after ANC officials wrote to Msibi requesting him to write a letter alerting them that he is stepping aside.

During his closing address at the 13th Mpumalanga Elective Conference, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to the newly-elected provincial leadership and the party members to deal with the issue.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe on Mpumalanga Treasurer Msibi stepping aside [April 2022]