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All Blacks suffer another injury setback

  • New Zealand's Luke Jacobson is tackled by South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

New Zealand will have to do without another of ​their starters for next weekend’s final ‌match against South Africa after Luke Jacobson was added to the injury ​list following Saturday’s defeat in ​the third test.

Jacobson has an elbow ⁠injury and joins captain Ardie Savea ​and centre Quinn Tupaea, who will ​miss out on the trip to Baltimore in the United States for the last ​international of the All Blacks’ ​South Africa tour.

It will be played ‌next ⁠Saturday.

Savea dislocated a shoulder in the first half of Saturday’s 29-24 defeat to the Springboks at Soccer City ​in ​a major ⁠blow to Kiwi hopes, while centre Tupaea sustained a ​knee ligament tear, All ​Blacks ⁠officials said.

South Africa, who lead the series 2-1, head to the US ⁠without ​star winger Cheslin Kolbe, ​who broke his jaw in Saturday’s clash.

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