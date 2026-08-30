All Blacks coach raises concerns over Springbok scrum tactics

New Zealand coach, Dave Rennie, has accused the Springbok pack of “walking around” at the scrums.

The illegal tactic is employed to get the edge in the set-piece battle.

Springbok coach, Rassie Erasmus, has vehemently denied the accusation, saying it’s another example of Rennie hinting at technical issues in the media because the All Blacks are under pressure.

The latest controversy completely overshadows the Springboks’ 33-26 victory over the All Blacks in Cape Town, which levelled Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at one all, with two matches to play.

All Black coach, Dave Rennie, went straight to the media with another accusation, this time against the Bok pack.

“I think Angus was pretty strong around setting a mark and then trying to keep the hookers in the same sort of spacing. If the Springboks moved across further left, then he stopped them. So we will give a bit of feedback around that. It is still a bit of an issue for us because they were able to walk around and go straight through our tighthead.”