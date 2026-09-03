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All Blacks coach makes changes ahead of 3rd Boks test

  • All Blacks players
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  • All Blacks (Facebook)
Anton Snyman

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to his pack of forwards for the crucial third test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series against the Springboks at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

In an effort to counter the world champions’ physicality and superior scrum, he’s named the burly Asafo Aumua as hooker in place of 111 test veteran Cody Taylor.

Samisoni Taukei’aho will provide cover on the bench.

In other changes, two-meter giant Sam Darry comes in at lock and powerful flanker Peter Lakai will start in the number six jersey.

Fabian Holland drops to the bench, while Wallace Sititi is set to make his first Test appearance of the series.

He was named as loose-forward replacement, the four-match series a locked at one-all.

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