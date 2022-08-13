The All Blacks have achieved a fair measure of redemption after they beat the Springboks 35-23 in round two of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The All Blacks outscored a limping Boks team by four tries to two as they avenged their first-round defeat to South Africa in Mbombela a week ago.

New Zealand were on the brink of a fourth consecutive defeated after losing twice to England in New Zealand and a third consecutive defeat to the Springbok in Mbombela a week ago.

The Springboks now travel to Australia to play the Wallabies in back-to-back clashes down under starting at the end of this month, in rounds three and four of the Rugby Championship.