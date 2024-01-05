All African Alliance Movement endorses MK political party

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) has endorsed the newly formed political party Umkhonto We Sizwe. The organisation of church leaders says it wants to have a say in the direction of the country in the run-up to the general elections in 2024.

On the sidelines of this endorsement, former President Jacob Zuma addressed members of the religious sector in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Friday.

AAAM Secretary General, Bishop Meshack Tebe says, “We want to call everyone that in order for us to achieve the 2/3rds majority in the polls. Come let us join forces and vote together and vote for Umkhonto We Sizwe.”

Lamenting the current state of the country, some members of the religious sector have chosen to rise and spread a clear message to its community to place its X on the newly formed MK political party in the 2024 general elections.

AAAM Endorses Umkhonto weSizwe party:

Following his public announcement on his intention to campaign and vote for the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe Party, Zuma addressed religious leaders lauding them for rising up.

“Who are the people that live in informal settlements? In whose land? Why are we not fixing this? What are we scared of? This does not need war, it needs discussions among people that we fix the lives and rights of the people of South Africa.”

In a sharp turn during his address, the former President questioned the need for a vote to be secret in South Africa.

“Maybe we need to change the way to vote. What is this thing of the vote a secret that no one knows? Then it is counted elsewhere. Why aren’t the votes of people counted in the full view of the public? I’m sorry, I’m even knocking over things speaking in frustration… ”

Zuma says he hopes the newly formed party will secure a two-thirds (2/3rds) majority in the polls to effect change.

Despite his calls for change, the former President remains a member of the ANC.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the All African Alliance Movement