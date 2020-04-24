The government made no changes to the confinement measures in the remaining provinces where a 7 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew has been imposed for weeks.

Algeria will ease confinement measures from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday by shortening a night curfew and lifting a full lockdown for a province near the capital Algiers, the Prime Minister’s office said on Thursday.

It said the full lockdown in the Blida province south of Algiers will be replaced with a curfew from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m.while a 3 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew in nine provinces, including Algiers, will be shortened to run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The government made no changes to the confinement measures in the remaining provinces where a 7 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew has been imposed for weeks.

“The government reiterates its call for citizens to remain vigilant,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.”Changing or keeping the confinement measures will depend on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.”

Algeria has so far reported 3 007 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 407 deaths and 1 355 recoveries.