Alexandra residents raise health concerns over refuse crisis

Frustration is mounting among Johannesburg residents as the ongoing Pikitup workers’ strike continues to leave rubbish piling up across communities.

Alexandra resident Tshepile Makgatho has criticised striking casual workers accusing them of dumping waste in townships and failing to appreciate their employment opportunities.

Makgatho says communities have been living with uncollected refuse for weeks while private contractors are reportedly being used to remove waste in neighbouring areas such as Sandton.

She is calling for an urgent resolution to the dispute, saying the refuse crisis is affecting their health.

“This is not okay, as I’m speaking, dirt including pampers are seen being thrown in our streets and rats and dogs bring those things in our houses and yards. This is not right as it affects our health and as you can see in Alexandra, the houses are close to the streets.”

More than 300 casual workers contracted through Pikitup continue their strike. Workers are demanding permanent employment, saying they were promised jobs by July but have yet to receive any written commitment.

Pikitup says appointments must follow legal and internal recruitment processes.

VIDEO | Spokesperson for the casual workers, Themba Magoda, says they are still waiting for a concrete offer from Pikitup management:

-Report by Musa Mhlongo