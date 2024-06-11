Alex residents block London Road

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and use alternative routes due to a protest action in Alexandra north of Johannesburg.

Residents have blocked London Road in protest over prolonged power outages.

Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla says the situation is calm, besides the closure.

“Officers have been deployed to the scene and are diverting traffic away from the closure. Expect traffic disruptions and motorists are urged to exercise caution, avoid and use Marlboro Drive and Pretoria Main Road as alternative routes.”

⚠️ Protests ⚠️ Protest action at London & 16th Avenue in Alexandra. The road is barricaded off to traffic with burning tyres & debris. Officers are on scene diverting traffic. Expect heavy traffic disruptions as vehicles divert from the closure & exercise caution. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/6BAiRVylQe — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) June 11, 2024

Lasy week Wednesday night, law enforcement officers had to effectively manage volatile protests at the outskirts of Alexandra and Marlboro.

Residents also forcefully blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks due to the prolonged power outages in the area.

The protest continued into Thursday morning.

Protest over power outages in Alexandra:

