Alcohol a form of escapism for men: Expert

Men who have been diagnosed with mental health problems have been cautioned against excessive use of alcohol, as a form of escapism.

With June observed as Men’s Mental Health Awareness month, experts say those who turn to alcohol, display significant risk factors for suicidal behaviour.

Despite many avenues available for help, South African men continue to rank high amongst those who take their own lives.

The mother of a man who took his own life Nthabiseng Tshimakwane says her son used to be very vocal about his problems.

Her 44-year-old man, who had been separated from his wife, spoke openly about his depression.

Despite him being vocal about his challenges, he could not reach the help he needed.

“He told everyone he met about his problems although he was hurting, most of the people around him knew what he was going through. It’s painful for us as a family that he couldn’t get the help he needed and ended up taking his own life.”

As Father’s Day approaches on June 16 tomorrow, it’s not just about celebrating dads; it’s about recognising the importance of their mental well-being.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pbp3HMNd89 — SADAG (@TheSADAG) June 15, 2024

According to the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP), South Africa is tenth on the list of countries with the most suicides.

In 2021, SASOP revealed that, of the 13 000 suicides reported, more than 10 000 were men.

Clinical Psychologist, Dr Alan Robertson says he believes that alcohol abuse amongst men suffering from mental health issues, plays a major negative role.

“So 43% of adult men in South Africa drink alcohol, compared to 20% of women and not only that, but they also drink in greater quantities than women. If men are drinking more than women, they’re gonna have less self-control when it comes to anger and aggression, which makes it much worse, cause already the gender roles and the socialization are playing a role.”

SA ranked as one of the worst countries regarding mental health:

The South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG) is advocating for South Africans to prioritise their mental health as part of their goals for 2024.https://t.co/5e6W3wZOSb pic.twitter.com/AM4TpHA9Ma — SABC News (@SABCNews) January 4, 2024

Those who feel like they are drowning and need help, are encouraged to call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadga) on the toll-free number 0800 121 314.