Late Hip Hop artist and record producer, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes released three studio albums, and two collaborative albums throughout his musical career.

He also produced one EP, 42 singles including 20 as a featured artist, and 23 music videos.

AKA and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead outside a Durban restaurant on Florida Road on Friday evening.

On August 23, 2011, Forbes released his debut studio album called, Alter Ego, which featured the lead single “I Want It All”. The album also pre-released two singles which were “All I Know” and “Victory Lap”. “Victory Lap” was successful as it topped the local radio charts.

AKA’s second debut album, Levels was released on June 30, 2014. The album’s release was preceded by four singles “Jealousy”, “Kontrol”, “Congratulate” and “Run Jozi (Godly)” which features rapper K.O.

VIDEO: AKA speaks about the single, Congratulate.



On July 28 2017, AKA released his third studio album, Be Careful What You Wish For with Anatii. The album has the lead single “The World is Yours” and is supported by three singles: “10 Fingers”, “Don’t Forget To Pray” and “Holy Mountain.

On 15 June 2018, the rapper released his third and last solo studio album, Touch My Blood, featuring Stogie T. It was issued on his independent record label Beam Group. The album was preceded by singles, “The World Is Yours”,”Caiphus Song”, “Sweet Fire” and “Beyonce”.

VIDEO: AKA interviewed about “Single Dream” from the album, Levels:



On November 6, 2021, AKA’s Extended Play Bhovamania was released. The EP was supported by four singles: “Energy”, “Python”, “Monuments” and “Cross My Heart”.

In early September 2022, AKA announced plans for his upcoming fourth studio album Mass Country on Instagram. The Nasty C-assisted track “Lemons [Lemonade]” was released on September 16, 2022, as the album’s lead single. The rapper was planning to release the album on February 24, 2023.

Compiled by Lebo Tshangela.