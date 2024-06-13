Alan Winde retains position as Western Cape Premier

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Alan Winde has been re-elected as Premier and will be formally sworn-in. This comes after members of the Western Cape legislature voted on Thursday.

This is the first sitting of the 7th administration of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

Winde received 26 votes while the African National Congress (ANC)’s Muhammad Khalid Sayed, who was also contesting for the position, obtained 14 votes.

Two of the ballots were spoilt.

The DA also secured 24 seats in the 42-seat legislature, followed by the ANC with 8, the Patriotic Alliance with 3 and the Economic Freedom Fighters with 2.

Five other parties have one seat each.

Winde describes his re-election as humbling.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to receive the majority vote in this very house and for that I say to all of the members thank you very much and I don’t take this lightly. It is a privilege but it is also an honour to take this position into this next term on behalf of the citizens of this province,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DA’s Daylin Mitchell has been elected as the Speaker.

He received 26 votes after beating the ANC’s Ayanda Bans who obtained 12 votes. Three ballots were spoilt and one member was absent.

