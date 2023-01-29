The Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the energy crisis.

Earlier this month, Winde wrote to the president, saying the national government needed to show urgency in tackling the energy crisis.

He requested for a national state of disaster to be declared to better manage the response to the load shedding.

“The next stage will be calling for an urgent meeting with the president and his team, and failing that is the intergovernmental dispute process, and then we will take it to the next level. I will once again be writing to say that I need that meeting for the exact details so that we can have clarity, so that our businesses, our citizens can plan based on a concrete plan that shows what energy provision is going to be made.”

This comes after last week’s news that Cape Town residents will be able to sell electricity generated from their rooftop solar panels to the city.

Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis made the announcement.

He said the city residents will be able to feed power back into the grid and get paid cash for the excess electricity by the city.

The mayor is reported to have said that the city hopes to reduce rolling blackouts by around four stages using the programme.

