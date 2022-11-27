Suspected al Shabaab militants have attacked a hotel used by government officials in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

Police say the attackers stormed the Villa Rose hotel, which is close to the presidential palace, with explosives and guns.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers there were.

Meanwhile, the Country’s Minister of Environment, Adam Aw Hirsi posted on Twitter that he was safe after an explosion targeted his residence at the hotel where many government officials stay.

I am save from a terrorist explosion targeted at my residence, Villa Rays. الحمد لله. — Adam Aw Hirsi (@JustAwHirsi) November 27, 2022