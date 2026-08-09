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Al Nassr sign Portugal Costa from Mallorca

  • Portugal midfielder Samu Costa.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Saudi Pro League holders Al Nassr have signed Portugal midfielder Samu Costa from LaLiga side Mallorca, both clubs announced on Sunday.

“Samu has arrived, to fight for you” the Saudi club said on X.

The post included a video of a battle in which the player appears with their kit riding a horse, referring to the club’s nickname of Knights of Najd.

“RCD Mallorca and Al Nassr have reached an agreement for the transfer of Samu Costa,” the Spanish club posted on X, thanking the player for “his commitment and professionalism”.

Costa was part of the Portugal squad that reached the round of 16 at the recent World Cup, losing 1-0 to eventual champions Spain.

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