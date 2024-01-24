Al-Nassr postpone China tour friendlies due to Ronaldo injury

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Al-Nassr posted a statement on their Instagram page announcing the postponement of their two scheduled friendlies in China due to Cristiano Ronaldo being injured. “We are sad to announce that, unfortunately, and for reasons beyond Al Nassr ‘s control, the event comprised of two matches scheduled on the 24th and 28th of January has been postponed to a date to be defined.”

“We came here in Shenzhen with a lot of respect for Chinese football fans and specifically for the fans of Ronaldo. Taking this into consideration, in addition to the tight relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China, we, Al Nassr, are willing to complete our training camp as planned in Shenzhen, a city that has warmly welcome us and shown so much love for us and our Captain,” Al Nassr said in a statement.

“Furthermore, we have agreed with the organizer and the promoter to schedule a new match the soonest. Al Nassr Club has always shown and proved its unconditional commitment with this event and has travelled with its full squad including Cristiano Ronaldo in order to participate in this tour.”

The Portuguese superstar is struggling with a muscle issue and would have been ruled out of Wednesday’s (January 24) friendly match against Shanghai Shenhua as well as Sunday’s (January 29) meeting with Zhejiang.

Al Nassr said that matches would be rescheduled to take place. The Saudi Pro League club are scheduled to host Inter Miami on Feb 1st in a Riyadh Season Cup encounter, a match set to pit Ronaldo against Lionel Messi.