Minority party Al Jamah’s Thapelo Amad is expected to be elected as executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

This follows the removal of Mpho Phalatse on Thursday during motions of no confidence.

African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and minority parties block voted Phalatse out by 140 votes to 129 of the DA multiparty coalition.

The Johannesburg council will again convene at 10 on Friday morning to elect a new city mayor.

Phalatse is fighting to hold on to the mayoral chain as she will be put forward by the DA to contest the mayoral position.

ActionSA is expected to field former Roads and Transport MMC Funzile Ngobeni whilst the ANC voting block has put up Thapelo Amad of Al Jama-ah as mayoral candidate.

Voting will then commence and the candidate with the most votes will become the new city mayor.

The ANC says in a statement Amad will serve as transitional mayor.

This will allow the ANC time to sort out its differences with the EFF over the Ekurhuleni debacle which saw Tania Campbell re-elected mayor last year.

‘Coalition governance in SA is not regulated, leading to instability in councils’: Dr Levy Ndou