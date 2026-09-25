Al Jama-ah announces Adv Shameemah Salie as CT mayoral candidate

Political party Al Jama-ah has announced Advocate Shameemah Salie as its mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town ahead of the November local government elections.

Speaking in Bonteheuwel, Salie says her three priorities are safety, infrastructure and service delivery.

She says communities continue to face challenges including crime, gender-based violence, ageing infrastructure, cable theft, sewerage problems and potholes.

“And for me, I’m very passionate about those who are marginalised, oppressed and you know the tale of two cities. And what we find is infrastructure is a huge problem within the city as a whole because we’re currently building on an infrastructure that was never meant to hold the amount of people that we are currently witnessing in the City of Cape Town. I have asked this question to the current mayor on several occasions as to what they are doing with regard to ensuring a newer infrastructure so that we can actually capacitate the housing that we currently have.”

-Report by Yonda Magubudela