Egyptian soccer giants Al Ahly have parted ways with Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical staff. Mosimane joined the Egyptians on a two-year contract in 2020 after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. He renewed his deal three months ago for a further two years.

Mosimane won numerous trophies with Al Ahly in the two-year period. These include back-to-back CAF Champions League trophies.

He went on to win two consecutive CAF Super Cup trophies and finished third at the FIFA Club World Cup two times in a row. He also won the Egypt Cup with Al Ahly.

Mosimane was not happy with CAF and the organisation’s President Patrice Motsepe for hosting the final of this year’s Champions League in Morocco, the home of the eventual winner, Wydad Casablanca.

SABC Sport journalist Velile Mnyandu weighs in: