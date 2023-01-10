South Africa’s FIFA-accredited referee, Akhona Makalima, will officiate at the the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in Australia and New Zealand.

She has officiated at a number in major tournaments, including last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Other Africans who will join Makalima in Australia and New Zealand are match officials from Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, Rwanda, Zambia, Mauritius, Togo and Morocco.

The tournament starts on the 20th of July and runs until the 20th of August.

