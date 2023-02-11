The parents of well-known South African rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes have expressed their sadness following the loss of their son.

The rapper and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were leaving Wish’ restaurant on Florida road when two men on foot fired shots at them on Friday night.

VIDEO | Police cordon off the area where rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot and killed. The pair was shot outside Wish’ restaurant in Durban. #RIPTibz #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/jqSRpvw7W0 — SABC News (@SABCNews) February 11, 2023

Tony and Lynn Forbes have released a statement asking for privacy.

“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days,” reads the statement.

The news of the shooting incident has sent shockwaves across the country.

Forbes’ killing comes just a week after popular Pretoria musician, Itumeleng ‘Vusi Ma R5’ Mosweu was also shot and killed in Soshanguve by unknown men.

In November 2022, another Pretoria musician, amapiano star and businessman DJ Sumbody, died in a hail of bullets.

Government has also expressed shock over the passing of Forbes.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Hip Hop Superstar Kiernan Jarryd Forbes commonly known as “AKA”. May his soul rest in peace,” reads a statement from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The motive for the killing is unknown, the suspects are still at large, and police are investigating two counts of murder.

The Forbes family has thanked South Africans for their support during these difficult times and have requested that public to keep them in their prayers.

“We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

Official statement from the Forbes family on the untimely death of AKA. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/fGI0MmllFv — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) February 11, 2023