Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ new album, Mass Country, was released this morning on the global streaming platform, Spotify.

The album release follows the rapper’s death in what seems to have been a hit earlier this month.

AKA and his close friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were both shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Florida Road, Durban.

AKA’s new album, “Mass Country,” is now available on Spotify.

The album is a mix of local sounds and features a number of hip-hop artists, including Nadia Nakai, Emtee, Yanga Chief, Sjava, Khuli Chana, and more.

Since his murder earlier this month, AKA’s music streams have increased by more than 700% on Spotify.

AKA began his music career in high school with the rap trio Entity, alongside Vice Versa and Greyhound.

In 2011, AKA broke onto the music scene as a solo act with his debut album, “Altar Ego.”

The rapper was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday.