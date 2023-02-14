The family of late hip-hop artist Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, has expressed gratitude to everyone who has helped them through their grief in recent days.

AKA was shot and killed in Durban last weekend alongside his long-time friend and manager, Tebello “Tibs” Motoane.

AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, says although they are finding it difficult as a family, they have comfort in the love and support from his friends, family and fans.

“Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, his talent created his own community. We all know he left a legacy which extends to the nation at large. And the friends that he had have been at our side since Friday evening, supporting us.”

Funeral

AKA will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday. A memorial service will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon followed by what the family is calling a private provincial funeral on Saturday.

Saturday’s memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre will be open to the public. Tickets are available on webtickets.co.za.

The memorial will also be live-streamed on Youtube.

‘AKA’ lauded for helping young artists

The late hip-hop artist has been lauded for his passion to help develop young artists. One young musician from the rural town of Steinkopf in the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, says he was mentored by the slain rapper, who also motivated him to continue with his music.

Tyrone Philips says AKA harnessed his musical talent and boosted his confidence as an up-and-coming artist.