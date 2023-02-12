Lawyers representing the family of Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, have confirmed that the late rapper’s body has arrived in Johannesburg. The slain hip hop musician was shot dead in an incident which has been described as an assassination by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

He was speaking during an address outside the rapper’s home in Bryanston where he had met with the family.

Mbalula was joined by Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, former music producer and now ANC Provincial Secretary Thembinkosi Nciza and the family lawyer.

Kiernan AKA Forbes I Mbalula, Panyaza pay tribute at AKA’s house:



Legal representative Rudolf Baloyi has confirmed that the family returned with the AKA’s remains from Durban.

The family led by the musician’s father met with friends, fellow music artists and political and government officials who had come to pay their respects.

“Yesterday, as you would have seen, we spent the day in Durban, where we went to identify him with the brother and the father. We spent time with the detectives and came back with him and he is now in Johannesburg,” says the lawyer.

Mbalula has questioned the motive behind the shooting.

“It was a hit. AKA was assassinated in broad daylight and we believe in the capacity of the police and get to bottom of this. Because AKA was not a drug lord. He was a musician.”

Fans, leaders and business people pay tribute to AKA:



The tragic passing has sparked concerns over the prevalence of gun violence in the country.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says a debate to strengthen gun laws is required urgently.

“This matter was raised sharply. If we can’t act, those with illegal guns will finish law-abiding citizens. Those with illegal guns will play god and decide who lives and dies. We will approach the legislature on strengthening gun laws.”

Music producers have marvelled Forbes’ work ethic saying he got the name Supa Mega for releasing one hit after another.

TK Nciza, who first signed the artist as part of a group, said Forbes’ music was always relevant. This as he was able to reinvent himself.

“He was very inquisitive. The work ethic he had was second to none. He wanted be a star. He believed he was star. The image he possessed, highly opinionated and respected his art.”

Friend and fellow musician, Oscar Oskido Mdlongwa, says Forbes embraced fatherhood and always made time for his daughter, who is now seven years old.

“A lot of the time, we as fathers are not present. We don’t even celebrate milestones with our children. A lot of mistakes we make as fathers. But I think Kiernan showed that differently. Even taking his kid for a holiday through his busy schedule.”

The family will announce details for the funeral and a memorial service later in the week.

Night vigil for AKA and Motsoane: