AKA extradition case postponed

The extradition case of the two Ndimande siblings accused of killing South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane has been postponed to 5 July by the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in eSwatini.

The defence attorneys representing Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande failed to submit complete documents in their ongoing extradition case. They are expected to submit responses that will form part of their bid to oppose the extradition.

The siblings are wanted in the country for their alleged involvement in four murders in KwaZulu-Natal, last year February. This includes the murders of Forbes and Motsoane in Durban.

Following yet another postponement of the Ndimande siblings extradition case, the Principal Magistrate David Khumalo critised the defence for the way they have handled the matter and failing to meet deadlines.

However, the defence has blamed the error of incomplete documents on the court clerk for omitting certain pages.

Khumalo has warned the defence that they will not accept any further complaints when the matter resumes next month.