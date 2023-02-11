The business partner of slain South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, Raphael Benza, has described him as someone who inspired the nation.

Forbes, known as AKA, and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead outside a Durban restaurant on Florida Road on Friday evening.

Benza says Forbes was a celebrated artist across Africa and the continent.

“Thank you … Kiernan Forbes, for being an icon, for being an inspiration to the youth of South Africa- thank you for making our business a success, thank you for putting South African music on the map and achieving so many wonderful achievements you have done for South African music- there’s too many.”

A motive for the killings is still not known

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on Durban communities to help the police catch those responsible for the murders.

A team of detectives from the police’s organised crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Dube-Ncube’s spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says, “The Premier would like to express her sincere condolences to the families of Kiernan Forbes- known as AKA, and another victim- who were brutally shot and killed in Durban. The Premier has asked the law enforcement authorities to work around the clock in ensuring that those responsible for this heinous murder are brought to book. The Premier has further called on those with information on what happened, and the community at large – to work closely with the police in ensuring that KZN- is not known as the murder capital- that we continue to attract tourists and investors into our province.”