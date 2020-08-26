Airports across South Africa have implemented additional strict health and safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced last night that four more airports will be opened under lockdown Level 2, bringing the total number of airports that are now operational to 18.

The four that were announced are Mthatha Airport in the Eastern Cape, Hoedspruit in Limpopo, Phalaborwa Airport in Limpopo, and Margate Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.

In Johannesburg, the Lanseria International Airport has introduced various COVID-19 health checks for passengers.

The Airport’s Chief Financial Officer Mpolaheng Mohlopi says most procedures are now contactless.

“Passengers are now requested to do a health screening. They will check your temperature. The biggest change for us has been no mask, no entry. There is a health screening where they will ask you, ‘do you have shortness of breath? Have you been coughing?’ We also had to go change our processes, to be more contactless. The big thing we are encouraging our passengers to do is come early to allow for these processes to take place. A game-changer for us in a process called scan and fly which assists passengers to scan and tag their own bags and put it themselves on the conveyor belt.”

Making the announcement of the reopening of the airports yesterday, Mbalula said that air travel is important to the country’s efforts to gradually open economic activity. The Civil Aviation Authority will be responsible for ensuring compliance with safety and health measures.

“Despite the movement to Alert Level 2, we will continue on the same trajectory until every one of our airports meets the strict protocols,” said Mbalula.

Minister Fikile Mbalula announces transport regulations under Alert Level 2: