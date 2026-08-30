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Airlink defends Springboks formation flyover over DHL Stadium

  • Airlink planes flyover at the Springbok vs All blacks game in Cape Town
  • Image Credits :
  • airlink
SABC News

Airlink has defended the formation flyover over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium during the build-up to Saturday’s rugby match between the Springboks and the All Blacks, saying no safety regulations were violated.


Social media platforms are abuzz with concerns about how low the aircraft appeared to have flown.

In a statement, the airline says the flights demanded careful planning and rehearsal, under the guidance of the South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Services.

Airlink says the flight data records substantiate the fact that the flypast was done under SACAA’s approved and rehearsed safety altitude and speed limits.

RELATED VIDEO | Do or die for the Boks in Cape Town

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