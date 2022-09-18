Air Travellers are being forced to dig deep into their pockets as the prices of airlines skyrocket. But despite the rising costs – some travel agencies say that the demand for flights continues to increase.

The airline fares have gone up by over one-hundred percent this year. This was sparked by the high demand for seats for both domestic and international travel.

The high fuel prices along with other rising input costs as well as the exchange rate are contributing to a high price of air travel.

Some travel agencies say that the air ticket hikes are deterring tourism.