Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters due to injury before the weather-delayed third round resumed on Sunday at Augusta National in cold conditions, the latest physical setback of the decorated golfer’s career.

Woods, who has been playing a limited schedule on a rebuilt leg following a car crash in 2021, was six over par after seven holes and his limp had become decidedly more pronounced by the time play was suspended for the day on Saturday.

“I am disappointed to have to WD (withdraw) this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods said on Twitter.

“Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

Plantar fasciitis is tissue inflation that causes pain in the heel, making it difficult to walk.

Woods revealed last November that he developed the condition in his right foot as he was preparing to return from a four-month competitive absence at an event he hosts in the Bahamas but decided to withdraw.

At Augusta National, Woods squeaked inside the cut line to tie Gary Player and Fred Couples for most consecutive times playing the weekend at the Masters (23).

But in unforgiving conditions on Saturday with heavy rain falling, Woods was visibly limping, recorded consecutive double bogeys and was last among the 54 players who made the cut and 22 shots off the lead when play was suspended.

Woods, who has also had multiple knee and back operations, defied the odds at the 2019 Masters when he returned from spinal fusion surgery to win a fifth Green Jacket but the 47-year-old American arrived this year looking to push the envelope further.

The 15-times major champion came into the year’s first major having only played one other event this season and said this week that he does not play many tournaments anymore as he is “limited” in what he can do.

Last year, in his second start after the crash, Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after carding one of his worst rounds at a major tournament a nine-over-par 79.