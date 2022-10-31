Aaron Finch returned to form with a timely half century but finished under an injury cloud as Australia eased to a 42-run win over Ireland at the T20 World Cup on Monday to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Captain Finch’s 63 of 44 balls helped the champions post an imposing total of 179 for five at the Gabba in Brisbane before Australia’s bowlers led by Mitchell Starc terrorised Ireland’s top order on Halloween.

Australia move to second in Group 1 behind leading New Zealand who have a game in hand, but the hosts missed a golden opportunity to lift their net run rate above third placed England after reducing Ireland to 25 for five early on.

A brave unbeaten 71 by Lorcan Tucker rallied Ireland to 137 before they were bowled out after 18.1 overs.

Tucker was dropped on 35 by Pat Cummins, leaving bowler Starc fuming.

With the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals, the pressure is on Jos Buttler’s England to take down unbeaten New Zealand at the same venue on Tuesday.

Australia have other injury worries apart from Finch, who spent most of Ireland’s chase off the field.

Finch said he hoped to be fit for Australia’s last Super 12 clash against Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday but the skipper has a history of hamstring problems.

