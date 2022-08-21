In celebration of the life and legacy of the late struggle stalwart, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation together with Constitution Hill is hosting a special exhibition in honour of his lifelong activism.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation marks what would have been his 93rd birthday:

The Foundation has officially been opened the exhibition at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The opening of the exhibition by the Foundation coincides with what would have been the late Ahmed Kathrada’s 93rd birthday today.

Kathrada, who died in 2017, was a Rivonia trialist who had spent 26 years in prison fighting for South Africa’s democracy.

The exhibition celebrates Kathrada’s legacy as a lifelong activist against racism through stories, pictures, artifacts and his letters to friends and family from prison.

The Foundation’s Delani Majola says the project was years in the making.

Majola elaborates, “Today we are seeing it come to life and be accessible to so many South Africans. It curates his activism, all the way from his youth to his political trials as part of his contribution to SA’s liberation struggle, right to our constitutional democracy. We know that his activism did not stop there. It went to his retirement up until his last days.”