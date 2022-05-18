The case of former BOSASA COO Angelo Agrizzi is back in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Ekurhuleni.

He was arrested in 2020 on fraud and corruption charges. Agrizzi is charged alongside former ANC MP Vincent Smith after it was alleged that Smith received kickbacks from Agrizzi, on behalf of BOSASA.

This was in exchange for Smith’s political influence and the protection of the company which has been implicated in state capture. The court is today expected to set a High Court date for the matter.

State Capture Commission testimony

Agrizzi is one of the people who gave testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, implicating a number of high-profile African National Congress politicians on their business dealings with BOSASA.

VIDEO | Agrizzi explains how BOSASA paid bribes amounting to millions: