The Labour and Employment department says that the agreement in the Road and Freight industry signals progress in addressing the grievances of truck drivers that blocked the N3 last week, protesting against the employment of foreigners in the industry.

This week, an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), in partnership with road and freight industry stakeholders, have agreed and signed an 11-point action plan to deal with industry challenges.

Sabelo Mali, spokesperson of the Labour, Thulas Nxesi says that the agreement was reached in order to protect the country’s economy, which was affected by the blockade..

He says, “In this country, they have just issued a skills list that indicates which skill is scarce, which one is not, and there was a consensus that to drive a truck indeed can never be a scarce skill and that’s why there was an agreement. And even from an association of truck drivers who are the professional body, that it’s not all of them, it’s unscrupulous companies who just do not want to comply with the law.”

VIDEO: Striking truck drivers block the N12 in North West:

