Over 1 400 businesses affected by the civil unrest in July last year in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have received assistance from the Afrika Tikkun, a non-profit company (NPC) to rebuild their businesses.

Company CEO Alef Meulenberg says they are providing assistance to small businesses that would have otherwise not had the means to start over.

Business owners will never forget seeing their businesses destroyed and going up in flames.

Umlazi businesswoman Zinhle Maphanga opened her first shop just a year before. Her Zinhle’s All Thing Sweets store was amongst the shops looted at Mega Philani Mall in Umlazi and her business was not insured.

Afrika Tikkun says they have raised more than R140 million through private sponsors to revive small businesses in townships. Through the assistance, they have provided, at least 4 000 jobs have been saved.

Businesses that receive assistance through the NPC are required to go through a verification process

