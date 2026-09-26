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Afrika Mayibuye claims local government is disconnected from people

  • Afrika Mayibuye Movement President Floyd Shivhambu.
  • Image Credits :
  • Calvin Dludla
SABC News

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement says local government has become disconnected from the communities it is meant to serve.

The party launched its manifesto in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday. It says its manifesto places job creation, water provision and service delivery at the centre of its agenda.

Party leader Floyd Shivambu has promised people-centred municipalities in townships, informal settlements and rural areas, that are corruption-free.

Shivambu says, “We also deal with the land question as to what should be the role of the municipality in land allocation for residential purposes, for religious purposes, for agricultural purposes, for recreational purposes, for educational purposes, but also we then have a substantial component that looks into local economic development. And then we then also have a substantial chapter that deals with a corrupt free municipality. And then we’ve got another forecast that deals with a people-centered municipality which will organically run its affairs.”

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