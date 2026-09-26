Afrika Mayibuye claims local government is disconnected from people

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement says local government has become disconnected from the communities it is meant to serve.

The party launched its manifesto in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday. It says its manifesto places job creation, water provision and service delivery at the centre of its agenda.

LGE 2026 | Afrika Mayibuye Movement leader Floyd Shivambu says jobs, water and service delivery will be at the centre of the party’s campaign for the 2026 Local Government Elections. Speaking at the movement’s manifesto launch in Thembisa, Shivambu says the party plans to tackle… pic.twitter.com/zmys1kSqec — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

Party leader Floyd Shivambu has promised people-centred municipalities in townships, informal settlements and rural areas, that are corruption-free.

Shivambu says, “We also deal with the land question as to what should be the role of the municipality in land allocation for residential purposes, for religious purposes, for agricultural purposes, for recreational purposes, for educational purposes, but also we then have a substantial component that looks into local economic development. And then we then also have a substantial chapter that deals with a corrupt free municipality. And then we’ve got another forecast that deals with a people-centered municipality which will organically run its affairs.”

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