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Afrika Mayibuye defends ex-convict mayoral candidate ‘SkeemGP’

  • Afrika Mayibuye Movement's Themba "SkeemGP" Nzimande reacts.
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SABC News

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement has defended its decision to announce a former convict as its mayoral candidate for the City of Ekurhuleni.

The party is facing fierce public backlash after announcing Themba “SkeemGP” Nzimande, a former cash-in-transit offender-turned podcaster, as part of its mayoral line-up for Gauteng.

Afrika Mayibuye’s national spokesperson, Sidney Baloyi, says, “As an organisation, in fielding Themba Nzimande, we heavily leaned on the philosophy of restorative justice, which is a very well-known approach in South Africa. We also looked at the human capacity for transformation.”

“Themba doesn’t assume this role, claiming to have a flawless past. His past is exactly that; it is in the past- and he has owned up to it, he has boldly faced his past, dealt with the circumstances associated with his actions- and is now a changed character,” adds Baloyi.

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