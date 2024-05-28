AfriForum’s appeal against ‘kill the boer’ song dismissed by SCA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Afriforum’s “dubula ibhunu (kill the boer) song appeal against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with costs.

AfriForum was appealing the Equality Court judgment that the song does not constitute hate speech or incite violence.

The Equality Court ruled that the song plays a crucial role in South African political history

The civil rights organisation however says it will meet with its lawyers to discuss a possible Constitutional Court challenge.

It maintains that if the courts can’t protect the rights of farmers and Afrikaners, they will have to take their safety into their own hands.

