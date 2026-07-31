AfriForum welcomes extension of driving licence card validity

Lobby group AfriForum has welcomed Cabinet’s decision to approve the extension of driving licence card validity from five to ten years. The extension applies to Codes A, A1, B and EB.

[LISTEN] Cabinet approves extension of driving licence card validity from five to ten years for certain vehicle categories https://t.co/0abowQ5Yxb#SABCNews #FirstTakeSA pic.twitter.com/Svpv5jbGgV — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) July 31, 2026

Heavy commercial and public transport vehicles will remain subject to the existing two-or five-year renewal cycles, while Professional Driving Permits will also remain on the two-year renewal cycle. Government says the aim of the move is to reduce backlogs at testing centres and aligning the country with international norms.

AfriForum Campaigns Officer, Louis Boshoff says the changes are not yet in effect, as legislative amendments still to be finalised.

“We welcome the decision and we are convinced that it will certainly help to reduce the backlog. It might not entirely solve all problems in the whole system of driver licensing, but it is certainly beneficial.”