Civil Rights organisation AfriForum says it is pleased that the rule of law was upheld in the Constitutional Court ruling which dismissed with costs the application by Correctional Services for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling regarding former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole.

The SCA ruled that Zuma was granted medical parole unlawfully by former Correctional Services boss, Arthur Fraser.

Legal representative for AfriForum Willie Spies says the Commissioner of Correctional services will decide whether Zuma will return to prison.

Politicians to decide

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says that it will not interfere with the apex court’s decision, but says that now it’s the turn of the politicians to decide on the matter.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says that any further decision taken by politicians will not involve judges.

“The judges have done their work and nobody is going to question them and so on. The apex court has taken a final decision. The ball now is on the side of the politicians. Any political decision taken by the government and by Parliament of this country, in the interest of Zuma’s health, it will be the decision of the politicians and not judges. So, we will not be interfering. Zuma for instance, he can apply for parole, presidential parole, that’s political, judges won’t be involved.”

