The singing of struggle songs deemed offensive by some will come under the spotlight at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday.

The SCA will hear AfriForum’s appeal against the Equality Court order that found the song “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” does not constitute hate speech.

Lobby group AfriForum sought to declare the singing of the song along with “Biza a mafirebrigate” constitutes hate speech and unfair discrimination.

Its application against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader, Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was dismissed by the Equality court last year.

AfriForum insists such songs is nothing but incitement of violence against the white Afrikaner minority.

The group, which focuses mainly on the interests of Afrikaners, holds the view that liberation songs has a impact on farm murders.

AfriForum argues that the Equality Court ruling was erroneous, whilst creating a dangerous precedent.

The Equality Court found that the lobbu group has failed to show how the EFF contravened the provisions of the Equality Act, in singing the songs in question.

EFF stance

The EFF maintains that the chant should not be interpreted literally but in the context of struggle and African culture.

The red berets view of the song is the significant relationship to both issues of land and economic empowerment of the previously disadvantaged.

Malema says since the dawn of democracy, the song is still directed at the issue of land justice.

The party argues that the lyrics of the songs, similar to other freedom songs, should be interpreted within the context of the struggle and the political message is meant to agitate.

Meanwhile, AfriForum has since expressed its opposition to Malema chanting of the “Kill the boer, Kill the Farmer” song during the party’s 10th anniversary rally in July.

The chants were made during Malema’s closing speech at the FNB Stadium during celebrations.

