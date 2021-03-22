The organisation says it wants to question Ramaphosa about Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Lynne Brown and Nhlanhla Nene's deployment.

AfriForum has submitted a formal application to the State Capture Commission to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the ANC’s policy on cadre deployment.

AfriForum’s Head of Policy, Ernst Roets, says they want Ramaphosa to answer questions regarding the time he was the chairperson of the ANC’s committee on cadre deployment from 2013 to 2016.

Roets says the individuals they want to question the President about include Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Lynne Brown and Nhlanhla Nene.

“The ANC‘s policy of cadre deployment is arguably the most significant contributing factor to state capture and corruption in South Africa. We do know that President Cyril Ramaphosa, before he was president of the ANC, was the chairperson of the ANC’s committee on cadre deployment and we also know that in this time, various ANC loyalists were appointed to senior positions who have since been accused of corruption and state capture. The truth must come out and the most important person in this regard to come out with the truth would be the president himself, which is why AfriForum has applied for him to be summoned before the Zondo Commission and to be cross- examined about this issue in particular,” Roets says.

Meanwhile, former Public Enterprise Minister, Lynne Brown, has denied allegations that she threatened to fire former Eskom board chair, Zola Tsotsi, in a meeting before the State of the Nation Address in 2015.

Brown was testifying at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg.

Previously Tsotsi told the commission Brown said she would find someone else to replace him at Eskom.

Brown, however, says she had only warned Tsotsi against interfering in management issues and never threatened to fire him.

Former Public enterprises Minister Lynne Brown testifies: