Afriforum has called the Economic Freedom Fighters national shutdown a spectacular failure to bring the country to a standstill.
This comes as EFF leader, Julius Malema, said it is the most successful shutdown in history when measured by the halt in economic activities across the country.
EFF members across the country have embarked on a nationwide protest since Monday morning calling for the end to rolling blackouts as well as the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
However, Afriforum’s Jacques Broodryk says the party has very little support and that most people went about their day as normal.
“Today’s failed attempt by the EFF to disrupt people’s lives makes it clear that the greater majority of the country’s citizens do not share the EFF’s radical views. The party also underestimated communities’ readiness to secure their territories.”
𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗣 NASIONALE STAKING 20 MAART 2023: pic.twitter.com/UzNGwQ0vwE
— AfriForum (@afriforum) March 20, 2023