Afriforum has called the Economic Freedom Fighters national shutdown a spectacular failure to bring the country to a standstill.

This comes as EFF leader, Julius Malema, said it is the most successful shutdown in history when measured by the halt in economic activities across the country.

EFF members across the country have embarked on a nationwide protest since Monday morning calling for the end to rolling blackouts as well as the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, Afriforum’s Jacques Broodryk says the party has very little support and that most people went about their day as normal.

“Today’s failed attempt by the EFF to disrupt people’s lives makes it clear that the greater majority of the country’s citizens do not share the EFF’s radical views. The party also underestimated communities’ readiness to secure their territories.”

Hundreds of EFF members have started making their way to parliament. They earlier assembled at Hanover Street, outside the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The march was initially scheduled for 11 o’clock this morning. But earlier rains in the city seem to have discouraged some people. But there has been a steady rise in the numbers with several buses and taxis offloading more participants earlier. In addition to students expected from the CPUT’s Bellville campus and more EFF members from far flung areas of the city, the organisers were also awaiting the arrival of National Chairperson Veronica Mente. The mood is quite a jovial one with those gathered singing struggle songs. Other organisations, including the PAC, trade union federation Saftu and the land party are also present. There is also a large contingent of police from the SAPS as well as the City of Cape Town. – additional reporting by Joseph Mosia