AfriForum in possession of Mbalula’s Dubai visit case docket

Lobby group, AfriForum, says a significant step has been taken towards privately prosecuting African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on charges of corruption during his tenure as Sports Minister.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit says it is now in possession of his case docket related to his family holiday to Dubai in 2016.

Last year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute Mbalula on the matter due to a lack of evidence relating to allegations of criminal activity regarding the payment for the trip.

AfriForum Spokesperson Barry Bateman says, “They accepted Mbalula’s version that the money he got from Sedgars, which at the time was a technical supplier to SASCOC, was a loan. The aspect of accepting the loan that is a form of gratification. We know this because we just have to look at what happened in court yesterday in the matter of Mr Zizi Kodwa and his version is that it was a loan, yet the state is pursuing that matter, so with Mbalula this is selective prosecution.”

