Africa’s Travel Indaba draws to a close

Africa’s Travel Indaba, which took place at the Durban International Convention Centre, drew to a close yesterday recording more than eight million visitors both local and international to the port city.

The travel trade show also provided a platform for small businesses, mostly run by women, to showcase their travel and tourism offerings.

SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe says the preparation for the 2025 Travel Indaba begins now.

“We have had a successful indaba, just walking the trade floor it’s been buzzing. The energy is positive and the numbers that we have tracked this morning are also showing growth. We are sitting at over 24,000 meetings with over 1200 exhibitors. That’s a 23% growth from the previous financial year. Our numbers, from a buyers perspective, have grown, so it has been a good indaba. I am working to make next year a success,” explains Guliwe.

