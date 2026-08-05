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Africa’s infrastructure takes centre stage at a forum in Tanzania

  • View of the City of Joburg, in South Africa, as the sun sets
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Africa’s infrastructure ambitions are taking centre stage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Policymakers, global investors, and business leaders have gathered for the Infra for Africa Forum and Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting.

Under the theme “A Decade of Impact: From Ambition to Delivery”, the two-day forum is focused on unlocking the finance needed to close the continent’s infrastructure gap.

Energy security is seen as key, as highlighted by Tanzania’s President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying, “We also recognise that Africa’s energy future depends on stronger regional cooperation, cross-border transmission network and regional power posts that will enhance energy security, reduce costs and provide reliable power to support our growing economies”

One of the big question at the Infra for Africa Forum and Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting in Tanzania is how Africa can move from talking about infrastructure to actually building it at scale? The two-day forum is focused on unlocking the finance needed to close the continent’s infrastructure gap.

President of the African Development Bank Group and Africa50 Board of Directors Chair, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, says,”The African Development Bank Group estimates that Africa requires between 130 billion and 170 billion annually for infrastructure, leaving a financing gap of between 68 billion and 100 billion US dollars every. Closing that gap will require more than external capital. It will require Africa to mobilise its own resources more effectively.”

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