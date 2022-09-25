Dancers have welcomed the return of the world renowned Rumba in the Jungle Dance Competition at Sun City in the North West.

The competition, which experienced a lull during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted over 800 dancers from across the world.

The competition, which was first launched between 1994 and 1996, is the biggest dance competition in Africa with a full spectrum of dance, including Ballroom, hip-hop and African traditional dance.

Rumba in the jungle competition

Wheelchair bound Cassidy Amber Bailey says the competition is the perfect platform to reach the international arena

“I have been dancing for 7 years and the challenges I face are that everybody else looks at me differently when I dance. So ja, I want to go overseas and do a course to become an instructor, a wheelchair ballroom and Latin instructor,” says Bailey.

Returning to the dance floor has brought new found hope to many young talented dancers.

Dance partners Dene Visser and Curtley Klassen share their experience, “It feels amazing to be back on the floor after such a long time. It feels absolutely amazing. Studios weren’t open; we couldn’t get in contact with partners. It was a tough time,” says Visser.

Klassen adds, “It was a bit tough for us for the last 2 months but its better now that COVID is over. At least we can travel, we can get together and practice, but it’s tough.”

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rumba in the Jungle is set to remain Africa’s biggest dance competition.

Rumba in the Jungle’s brand ambassador, Harold van Buuren elaborates, “Rumba in the Jungle after COVID after all the rubbish; it is so important for us. It’s a platform, it’s international. The entire country is here. All our provinces are represented, 24 dance genres. It started with 2, they are here. Listen to the electric energy behind me. Rumba in the Jungle is uniting the world. Internationally they speak about us.”

Admission in Olympics

Van Buuren says calls for the Olympics to admit dance as a whole as competitive sport continue to grow.

“The good thing is they want dance in the Olympics now, so steps are being made and there are certain dances that are starting to be recognized in the Olympics. Dance as a whole not as yet. So yes, I want dance to be recognized as an art form and as a sport.” explains Buuren.

This three day dance extravaganza comes to an end on Sunday Night.